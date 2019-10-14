A Walker County woman is working to raise money to build an inclusive playground within the county for children with special needs.
Hannah Funderburk and her husband, Zachary, are both veterans and served in the Marine Corp together. The couple were stationed in Jacksonville, N.C., and lived there for four years. It was there where they learned that their son, Balian, suffered from spina bifida and hydrocephalus.
Balian's case was so severe that the Funderburks were told he would be paralyzed from the chest down. The ventricles in his brain were so enlarged that they were told that he could possibly be severely mentally handicapped.
The Funderburks found an all-inclusive playground in a nearby park where they brought Balian almost everyday to practice his walking, strength training and physical therapy.
“I truly believe that with the help of an all-inclusion playground, our son gained strength support and confidence and the courage to take his first independent steps,” Hannah said.
When they moved to Walker County three months ago, they were excited to find another park where they could continue Balian’s physical therapy, but soon learned that the parks in Walker County are not accessable to their son's needs.
Walker County schools serves approximately 1,500 students with disabilities and special needs.
That means that there are students between the preschool ages of 3 to high school age who cannot use or access playground equipment in the county.
“Suddenly our eyes were open to every child or person who lived with a disability. We realized that the world did not accommodate those individuals,” Hannah said.
Hannah asked Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield to remove the outdated park and to replace it with an all inclusive one. She has volunteered to spearhead this project in the hopes of gaining support from the community to help raise funds to replace the playground.
Why donate? Why build this playground?
The inclusive park would be different from others because it would be designated as an exclusive National Demonstration site for the state of Georgia, meaning it aligns to the seven principles of inclusive play, which include the following: Be fair. Be included. Be smart. Be independent. Be safe. Be active. Be comfortable.
This means when a family is driving through Walker County or when a family from another state is looking for a potential place to live, they can look it up on the internet and the playground will be one of few that will appear on their search, Hannah said.
“That is what will set this playground apart from all the others. It will be on a national registry that can potentially put Walker County on the map. Families of all abilities will be more inclined to move to Walker County when they see we have an inclusive national demonstration site proving that our county goes above and beyond for it's citizens.” Hannah said.