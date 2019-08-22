Every family, school, church, and business in Walker County has played a role in Northwest Georgia’s rich history — don’t let your place in that story fade away!
The Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia is proud to serve as the home repository for the Walker County Historical Society’s archival and artifact collections, preserving local history for future generations.
Bring your historic photographs, documents, records, and objects to the Marsh House Heritage Day festivities on Saturday, Sept. 21, between noon and 2 p.m. Dr. Adam Ware, director of the Bandy Center, will be on hand to accept donations into the Bandy Center’s Historic Walker County collection and to answer questions about the Bandy Center’s work with the Walker County Historical Society.
Donors of photographs and paper documents will receive high-resolution scans of the materials they donate, suitable for sharing online, printing copies for family members, or framing. Scanning services will be provided onsite—donate photographs and leave with digital scans the same day!
Materials we seek include, but are not limited to:
- Photographs of all parts of life in Walker County, including any of the following areas:
- Social/leisure history: Rock City, Lake Winnepesaukah, local cookbooks, parks & rec history, restaurant menus, memorabilia from concerts (e.g., Johnny Cash’s concert for the sheriff!)
- Civic/governmental history: city directories, maps & atlases, real estate records and deeds, blueprints, government records like permit indexes, law enforcement and justice-system records
- School history: yearbooks/annuals, athletic uniforms, football programs, school spirit materials
- Business history: uniforms, letterhead, employee rosters/directories, advertising, signage, and records
- Military history: enlistment records and documents, uniforms, installation/base records
- Church history: bulletins, church records, family Bibles, signage, historic worship materials
- Political history: campaign buttons, signs, and memorabilia
This is just a small selection of the kinds of things we seek to preserve for future generations! If you have any questions, please contact Bandy Heritage Center director Dr. Adam Ware at aware@daltonstate.edu or Walker County Historical Society president David Boyle at dboyle@daltonstate.edu.
See you at the Marsh House on Sept. 21!