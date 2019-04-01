Walker County Historical Society: Sunday, April 28

The Walker County Historical Society will meet for the regular monthly meeting on Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m. at the Marsh House, 308 N. Main St., LaFayette. The program will be a sharing meeting on the history of old buildings on the square and downtown. The newly-created memorial to the Marsh Mercantile Store building, which fell down about a year ago, will be available for viewing. Photographs and stories will be welcome. Connie Forester, local historian, will lead the discussion and share recently-acquired information. For more information, call David Boyle at 706-764-2801. / Contributed