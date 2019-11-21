The residents of Mountain View Estates in the Rossville area of Walker County have always considered themselves a close community, but recently, they’ve decided to become more proactive by forming MVE Cares (Mountain View Estates Cares).
“The person who got it started,” says resident Jim Hill, who is also running for Walker County commissioner from District 1, “is one of our newer residents, Mimi Davis. She’s a good lady with a good heart and willing to help anybody.”
MVE Cares, which has an operating committee of eight people but includes anyone in the 80-family community who wants to help, kicked off its founding with a community cookout. Now the group is working on the holiday season. “We want to make sure every elderly person and every family has a Thanksgiving dinner,” says Hill.
Hill says MVE Cares has identified five people in the community who live alone and a number of families who could use a little help. He says families will receive a box with Thanksgiving fixings ready to cook or prepare. “We’re doing individual plates for those who live alone and might not be able to do their own cooking,” he says. “They’ll include a meal with all the trimmings.”
MVE Cares also keeps an eye on other needs residents might have, like home repairs, and sends out members who have the skills to help.
“This is our first year,” Hill says of MVE Cares. “We’re still working things out and coming up with ideas. We could do a holiday buffet and bring people together more in the future.”