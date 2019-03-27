A Walker County family whose house burned is grateful for the outpouring of help from the community.
A fire at the Woods family’s residence in LaFayette destroyed all their belongings. The family was in need of clothes, furniture, and other household items, as well as monetary donations.
The family’s church, Shiloh Baptist Church in Rossville, used Facebook posts to seek donations for the family. The community, however, banded together in such a way that the Woods family has now confirmed that they have received an overwhelming amount of furniture and clothing.
“We were just floored,” said Howard Woods. “I'm so happy to have received so much support from the community — LaFayette and Rossville, church, and Naomi (Elementary School). So many people have helped and I feel like that's worthy of mentioning all on its own.”
The children in the family, J.D, Carrie, and Gracie, ages 10, 8, and 6, respectively, are students at Naomi Elementary.
“Our teachers and students and parents have really pulled through,” Principal Autumn Hentz said. “We've raised quite a bit of money and we have a donation station set up for them. The Woods family is beloved in our community, and Rossville too, as they're upstanding church members there.
Donations can be dropped of at Shiloh Baptist Church, 24 Kay St., Rossville. The church can be reached at 706-861-4359.