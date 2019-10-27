Lisa Jackson Heyer of LaFayette was named Walker County Citizen of the Year at the Walker County Gala on Oct. 26.
Heyer heads up the Honeybee Metric-Century Bicycle Ride and wrote a book about addiction, “Endurance Race of Life and Addiction: Race for Your Life.” She is also an agent at Better Homes and Garden Jackson Realty.
“Lisa always has Walker County on her mind and in her heart,” said Sharon Gottlieb, who the award to Heyer.
Heyer is a strong advocate for Walker County; she has been involved with Walker Rocks, a local tourism initiative, and with the Walker County Chamber of Commerce, Gottlieb said. She is a graduate of Leadership Walker County.
This year’s recipient of Citizen of the Year helps make the community a better place to live, to work and to play, said LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold, who emceed the event.
“I love the cities that are in Walker County,” Heyer said as she accepted the honor.
The chamber held its annual gala at the Fairyland Club on Lookout Mountain.
Gala sponsors included the Bank Of LaFayette, Edward Jones Investments, Roper Corp., H&R Sanitation, City of LaFayette, City of Lookout Mountain, CHI Memorial and Top of Georgia.
The gala's theme was the Roaring Twenties. The venue was decorated by Faith Presley of Creighton’s Wild Flowers, Rossville, and music was performed by the Dennis Brown Project.