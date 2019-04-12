“Reduce, Rehome, Relove.” That's the mantra this Earth Day at the Walker County Animal Shelter.
The shelter staff will host a special Earth Day adoption event on Saturday, April 20.
Reduced adoption rates will be available for dogs ($45) and cats ($20) during the event and includes spay/neuter, rabies and core vaccination.
Those interested in adopting can save an additional $5 by donating recyclable items like newspaper, toilet paper and paper towel tubes and old T-shirts.
A number of activities will add to the excitement of adopting a pet. Drop by the shelter to learn how to make homemade treats at the nature's kitchen station, turn trash into treasure at the toy recycling station or discover all the ways you can help out by volunteering.
The Walker County Animal Shelter is located at 5488 North Marble Top Road in Chickamauga. Earth Day Adoption event hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.