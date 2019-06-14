June is the month we celebrate fathers in America. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, out of a total population of 327 million people, the United States boasts 72 million fathers.
We asked some local residents and a few who grew up locally what influence their fathers had on their lives. Here’s what they had to say.
- James Buckner, former Walker County resident: My dad – Pops – taught me how to respect and treat women, how a man should treat his wife, by how he treated my mother. He also taught me that the word “can’t” should not be in my vocabulary.
- Pati Werkheiser, former Rossville resident: My father taught us a good work ethic by his example. He also taught us to be caring, giving people by setting an example of always helping people himself.
- Cameron, 11-year-old Walker County resident: My dad is awesome and fun to play with. He’s not mean. He’s funny. He taught me to never say cuss words or put up the middle finger. He taught me if my kayak turns over to put my feet up.
- Remie, 10-year-old Walker County resident: My dad works for us so we can have a house and go grocery shopping.
- Tristan, 9-year-old Walker County resident: My dad is funny sometimes and he taught me how to carve and ride a dirt bike.
- Isabel, 8-year-old Walker County resident: My dad taught me how to play soccer a little. I like giving him Reece’s for Father’s Day.
- Joanne Borawski, former Rossville resident: My father had a lot of sayings he used that have stuck with me. He said things like, “You can always ask; the worst they can do is say no. Act like you belong here and no one will ask questions. Try anything, even if you think you can’t do it – you don’t know till you try.” He also taught me and my siblings to carry heavy things on construction jobs by saying, “Take it like a stretcher.” He drove an emergency wagon on the police force when he was younger.
- Lori Carter, Lookout Mountain, Ga., resident: My dad had a heart for animals – he would go out of his way to help them. He was also a real bargain hunter and I learned from him to be a wheeler and dealer, which is a good thing as long as you treat people right. We always had nice things when I was growing up, because my father would search until he found really good buys.
- Leona Jay-Walter, Catoosa County resident: No matter how hard things were – and they were very hard sometimes when I was growing up – my father was always able to laugh. He could see the humor in any situation. He taught me to laugh in the face of trials and it has served me well.