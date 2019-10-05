Minutes of Walker County Democratic Committee joint meeting with Catoosa, Sept. 19, 2019, at Fresh Burger Grill, Ringgold.
The meeting was moved at the last minute from Park Place in Fort Oglethorpe.
Treasurer’s Report by Julia Sexton: $2,960 in checking. Contributions were collected.
New Business:
- Nurturing candidates for county commission, nonpartisan. LaFayette/South Walker and Cove/Chickamauga/ and Rossville/North. Several persons have declared: District 1: Jim Hill, District 4: John Morehouse. Potential candidates. City elections: LaFayette, Rossville. Todd Noblitt of Rossville will be running against Jeff Mullis for state Senate in the Republican primary.
- Nathan Gibson has resigned from all posts in Walker Democrats. George Rogers has agreed to represent us at the Walker Chamber, and Johnathan Cape, already an alternate state representative, is interested in being an official state representative.
- Booth at Marsh House Heritage Day, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. International Peace Day. Pam Halliday will have children’s activities around Peace Day. See sign-up sheet at end of minutes. [Well-staffed and well received.]
We did very little business and mostly observed and fellowshipped with our Catoosa neighbors. There were many folks present. The Tea Party was also displaced from the Park Place Restaurant so perhaps the owner did really have a large group from Columbus, as he said. We learned of a new CD titled “Suppressed, the Fight to Vote,” a documentary by Brave New Films.
Next Meeting: Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m., at LaFayette Library. Pam and Jim Halliday will be hosts for the showing of a video on voter suppression. They will lead a discussion following the video. Bring your favorite political cartoon to share.
Notes submitted by David Boyle