After an all-day district competition in Calhoun on March 30, a group of nine 4-H’ers qualified to attend the state match for the Project S.A.F.E. BB Rifle Team. The state match will take place on May 4 at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton.
Since January, 14 fourth- through eighth-graders have been meeting weekly to hone their shooting skills, both through practice and practical knowledge.
Casey Hobbs, County Extension agent, noted that the program “teach(es) them about safe and responsible use of firearms, sound decision-making, self-discipline and concentration required for knowledge-based testing.”
During the weekly practice session, the students participate in shooting practice and classroom study, where they learn about safe operation of firearms, the different parts of a firearm, and shooting range etiquette.
This year’s 4-H’ers are following in the footsteps of other Walker County students. The Project S.A.F.E. BB Rifle Team program was first offered to Walker County students in 1994. Hobbs noted the team’s continued success, saying that “most participants qualify for the state match, (with) some individuals that have placed in the top 10 in the state and many that have achieved perfect 100 scores on the district and state match safety tests.”
Not only have Walker County 4-H’ers qualified to attend state competitions, Hobbs noted, “we have had two teams in the past three years that have qualified outside of the 4-H competitions to attend the National Daisy BB Competition in Rogers, Arkansas.”
This success is due in part to the hard work of the students, but it also reflects the dedication of the coaches. This year, four coaches worked hard to ensure that the 4-H’ers were prepared for the match. To qualify as a coach requires that the volunteer undergo background screenings, reference checks, and attend a certification course in rifle discipline.
Not only does the Project S.A.F.E. BB Rifle team provide an opportunity for 4-H’ers to learn good sportsmanship and safe shooting, but it also empowers students that may not excel in other sports to succeed, Hobbs pointed out, allowing students “from any background or ability to succeed in a shooting sports activity.” She recalled that “we have had children that have had a variety of physical and learning abilities to come through this program and move onto district and state levels where they may not be able to in other more traditional sports.”
In May, these nine students will have the opportunity, once again, to show that the hours of practice have paid off. Win or lose, these 4-H’ers will still gain something from the competition -- they will walk away with character that can only be learned through hard work and focus.