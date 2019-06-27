Millions of tiny but deadly invasive insects are attacking the beautiful hemlock trees in Cloudland Canyon State Park, and volunteers are needed to help treat and save them from almost certain death.
On Saturday, July 13, the nonprofit organization Save Georgia’s Hemlocks, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Friends of Cloudland Canyon, will be conducting a training class for volunteers from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a service project from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. to treat these valuable trees for the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), which has already killed hundreds of thousands of hemlocks across Georgia.
Starting with an overview of what’s killing the hemlocks, what can be done to save them, and why it’s so important to do so, the training class will provide complete how-to instruction covering the trees, the insects, assessing infestations, cultural practices, chemical treatments, biological controls, cost considerations, personal and environmental safety, and more.
After class, all new trainees will go out into Cloudland Canyon State Park to treat some of its beautiful hemlocks, utilizing practices that are easy, safe, and highly effective for controlling the insect pest. Additional volunteers from Friends of the Park and the general community are needed too.
These outings are always rewarding as volunteers get to enjoy a fun day in the woods, meet other good people who care about protecting our environment, and gain the satisfaction of knowing that their efforts will help preserve the beauty and health of our natural resources for years to come.