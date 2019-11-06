The Department of Driver Services (DDS) reminds Georgia veterans and active military personnel of special licensing and testing services dedicated to them year-round.
“Please, review the special military and veteran’s licensing options available because it is our way of saying thank you,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said. “I am especially proud of the veterans that are part of the DDS Team and continue to serve in many roles throughout the state.”
DDS supports veterans and our active military in several ways that include:
- free licenses and IDs for veterans (upon presentation of eligibility from the Georgia Department of Veteran Services)
- a flag emblem on driver’s licenses and ID cards for veterans (Standard fees apply.)
- free licenses and IDs for active National Guardsmen (upon presentation of eligibility from their command)
- honorary licenses/IDs for the spouse of a deceased veteran or the spouse of a disabled veteran who does not drive
- participation in the Troops to Trucks Program (accelerates the licensing process for military personnel to obtain a commercial driver’s license, or CDL)
- special testing exemptions for troops and their dependents who have an approved military motorcycle safety program
- accepts certificates for military supervised risk-reduction programs
- courtesy renewals by mail for active troops and their dependents stationed out of state
- Fort Benning, Ga. (home to the first DDS customer service center located on a military installation) provides convenient licensing services to the approximately 120,000 military, reservists, retirees and civilian personnel who support the base daily.
DDS reminds all customers that many services such as renewing or replacing a license/ID are available from the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, available at the App Store and on Google Play.