The Walker County Extension Office is offering several classes in early September.
Forage update
Walker County Extension will host a regional forage update on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Walker County Ag Center in Rock Spring. Join us for the latest updates from UGA Extension forage specialist, Dr. Dennis Hancock, and weed specialist Dr. Patrick McCullough on late summer and fall grazing strategies, winter grazing establishment and management, weed control strategies and herbicide resistance. If you grow grass for livestock you should plan to attend. Two hours of recertification credit is available for Private and Category 21 pesticide applicators. Registration fee of $15 includes lunch and is required by Aug. 30. To register contact Walker County Extension at 706-638-2548.
Sprayer calibration
Walker County Extension will host a sprayer calibration clinic for boom and boomless agricultural spraying equipment on Sept. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at the Walker County Ag Center in Rock Spring. If you apply pesticides to fields, pastures, row crops using boom or boomless equipment, you should plan to attend. One hour of recertification credit is available to private and commercial categories 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27. Registration fee of $5 is required by Aug. 30. To register contact Walker County Extension at 706-638-2548.
Fire ants
Whether in a landscape, home garden, pasture, or urban space, fire ants can cause distress. Understanding their life cycle is the only way to choose and apply a management strategy that will work. Join UGA Extension Walker County on Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Chickamauga Public Library, 306 Cove Road, for the next “All Bugs Good and Bad” Extension webinar featuring Dr. Tim Davis of UGA Extension. There is no cost to attend. To sign-up please call the Walker County Extension Office at 706-638-2548.
Chainsaw safety
Attend a free chainsaw safety class presented by Wade Hutcheson of the University of Georgia Extension Service in Walker County. The class will offer training for disaster recovery, tree cleanup safety, OHSA regulations, personal protective equipment, electrical hazards, hand and power tools, equipment inspection, safe carry and safe start. The class will be held on Sept. 11 from 9-11 a.m. at the Walker County Ag Center in Rock Spring. Participants who are certified arborists or climber specialists will receive 1 ISA CEU. There is no cost to attend. To register, please call the Extension office at 706-638-2548 or visit https://walkercochainsaw09112019.eventbrite.com.