Catoosa County officials and the local government as a whole were praised by a resident recently for paving his formerly dirt and gravel road.
During the Oct. 15 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Blake Worland addressed commissioners during the public appearances portion of the agenda and thanked them for following up with the concern he voiced in May.
“I live on Cooper Road on the east end of Catoosa County, and several months ago, I came out here and I just asked you guys to have some consideration for our road – it was unpaved,” Worland said. “You guys listened and later on, you voted to pave that part of our road and I want to thank you all.”
Worland first expressed his concern during the May 22 meeting, at which time he explained that the dirt and gravel on Cooper Road would stir up heavily when vehicles traveled it to the point where he and his wife couldn’t go outside or leave windows open.
Now, Worland says he and his family can enjoy their property more with the newly paved road.
“It has made a huge difference. It has made a big difference in our quality of life,” Worland said. “My wife has difficulty walking and she couldn’t walk on the gravel road. She can walk out there now and we can walk up and down the road. There’s also no dust and we can sit outside and we can have our windows open."
For the past 10 years, Worland said, he and his wife would be surrounded by a cloud of dust whenever the road was traveled.
“Our quality of life is much better and it’s quiet,” Worland said. “My wife and I wanted to take this time to thank you for just listening and using your abilities on our behalf.”