The Tri-State Military Vehicle Club’s annual vehicle show and swap meet will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Camp Jordan Park in East Ridge, Tenn.
The show, which is free to attend, features military vehicles from WWII to modern day on display, with club members on hand to show off their prized vehicles and answer questions.
The public is allowed to rent a space at the swap meet to sell or trade military items and vehicle parts. No yard sale items allowed. The cost is $25 and can be paid the day of by cash or check.
Questions can be directed to club president Louis Varnell at 423-240-6631 or Berlin Seaborn at 423-593-1476 or online at www.seaborn123@bellsouth.net.
The TRI-STATE Military Vehicle Club is a local organization for historians, preservationists and collectors interested in the acquisition, restoration, preservation, safe operation and public education of historic military transport. The club meets the second Tuesday of each month at Wally’s Restaurant in East Ridge at 6 p.m. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/Tri-State-Military-Vehicle-Club.