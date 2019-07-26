It’s not every day you get to rescue a hummingbird in an up-close and personal way, but that’s what happened to Andrew Roden recently.
Roden lives in Signal Mountain and grew up loving nature, thanks to his Walker County dad, David Roden. “We would go camping,” says the younger Roden, “and feed birds. One time we were camping at Harrison Bay and tufted titmice were eating out of our hands.”
Roden learned to love nature so much that when he went to college he earned his degree in wildlife and fisheries science, though he now works as a physicians’ assistant in sports medicine at Erlanger Hospital.
One day recently, Roden was repairing his grandfather’s weed eater in his garage and noticed a hummingbird flying into a window, trying to get out.
“He was tired,” says Roden, “and kept stopping to rest on the window sill, and he had a spider web wrapped around his wings and feet.”
Roden approached the little bird and held out his hand. The bird stepped onto his fingers and Roden took him outside where he gently removed the web from him. “He was panting and worn out. He didn’t budge while I untangled him and he even let me pet his head and acted like he enjoyed it,” says Roden, who managed to snap a picture of the little fellow.
When the bird was free of its burden and had regained some energy, it flew to a tree and sat on a branch for a little while. “It was really cool,” says Roden.