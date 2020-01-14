On Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special 45-minute program at the Moccasin Bend National Archeological District focusing on how the Cherokee felt under the influence of English trade and, ultimately, the real cost of that trade.
The program takes place at the Gateway Site, near 130 Hamm Road in Chattanooga.
It could easily be said that man constantly looks for ways to make things easier. After all, an easier way of life is all anyone wants, right? Once Europeans introduced iron tools and guns to the indigenous American Indian population, their destiny was set. Today, we still search for ways to make our lives easier. However, the luxury we find may cost us in ways we have taken for granted much like it did the Cherokee.
For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, please contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.