"The Voice of the Bears," Rick Cameron, is among this year’s Mercer Athletic Hall of Fame induction class, which will be recognized Nov. 8 at the University’s annual Alumni Awards Dinner during homecoming.
Cameron, who has worked in Mercer’s Office of Marketing Communications since 1997, began as the public address announcer for men’s and women’s basketball from 1999-2004.
He called his first games as Mercer’s play-by-play announcer when the men’s basketball team traveled to Oklahoma State and the University of Colorado in December 2005. Since then, he has called more than 700 athletic events, including all but three men’s basketball games, all football games since the University reinstituted the sport in 2013 and select women’s basketball and baseball games.
Cameron has broadcast from the site of four NCAA Baseball Regionals at Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Florida State and the University of Georgia; two NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournaments at the University of Georgia and the University of Iowa; and one NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina, where the 14th-seeded Bears pulled one of the biggest upsets in tournament history by beating third-seeded Duke, 78-71, on March 21, 2014. Cameron’s call was featured on CBS that evening as he described the final seconds of the game that would be selected as Best Upset at the 2014 ESPY Awards.
Among other notable calls, Cameron was on the air for Mercer’s first football game in 72 years; James Florence becoming the men’s basketball program’s all-time leading scorer; Briana Williams scoring a women’s basketball program record 54 points; KeKe Calloway tying the NCAA record with 12 three-pointers; and men’s basketball regular-season victories at Alabama (twice), Auburn, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida State.
A graduate of the University of Georgia, Cameron’s first play-by-play assignment was at WNGC in Athens, Ga., where he was the voice of the Clarke Central High Gladiators. He called legendary head coach Billy Henderson’s first state championship, which came over Valdosta High and quarterback Buck Belue in 1977.
Cameron spent the next five years as the play-by-play voice of his alma mater, the LaFayette High Ramblers, while working as news editor at WLFA (now WQCH) in his hometown of LaFayette, Ga.
He went on to serve as a newspaper editor and publisher of the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette from 1982-1990 and the Franklin County Times in Russellville, Ala., from 1990-1996. He was editor of The News-Observer in Blue Ridge, Ga., from 1996-1997, before joining the staff at Mercer.
Cameron’s wife, Myra, has worked in the Mercer Athletic Department as athletics coordinator and administrative eligibility coordinator since 1997. They have two daughters: Allison Tarrer, husband Scott and children Andrew and Abigail live in Ideal, Ga., and Courtney Shields, husband Kevin and children Katie, Cassie and Conner live in Clayton, Ga.
The Mercer Athletic Hall of Fame originated in 1971 and has seen 183 individuals inducted since its inception.