‘Twas the night before Jesus

And down upon earth

Young Mary was weeping

Awaiting the birth

Of a son, she’d been told,

Of immeasurable worth

The deep night was dark

No place could be found

By Joseph, her husband

Who in silence profound

Tread foot before foot

Ground over ground

But up in the heavens

A host was rehearsing

The greatest refrain

They’d ever be versing

Barukh atah Adonai

Our Lord, Our God, on high

Peace on the earth

Good will among men

God in the heavens

Will walk among them

And give up his breath

To save them from sin

Barukh atah Adonai

Under her breath

Mary whispered

Life and not death

Was her prayer that night

For her son, herself, her Joseph

‘Twas the night before Jesus

And down upon earth

Young Mary was praying

Awaiting the birth

Of the son of her God

Whose fate she knew not.

If only a room, only a spot

To bring forth her child

The thought, but she knew

A soft hand she laid

Upon Joseph’s worn arm

Be not afraid, love

We shan’t come to harm

Barukh atah Adonai

Joseph cried in the night

A humble, simple barn

Fell upon his sight

No, he cried within his heart

This place cannot be right

But up in the heavens

The host was prepared

Their anthem near bursting

Yearned to be shared

With all of the world

And with Joseph and Mary

Who trusted their God

And were chosen to carry

The message of Christmas

From Heaven on high

Peace on Earth, To all men

Good will, they would sing.

Barukh atah Adonai,

They’d begin

The night before Christmas

A man and a woman

Trusted their God and

To earth they brought heaven.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

