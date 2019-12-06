Twas the night before Christmas
And all through the town
Not an outlaw was robbing
A bank of a crown
The cowboys were looking
For open saloons
For places to drink
And hear piano-played tunes
The children were nestled
All snug in their beds
Wond’ring how in the world
Saint Nick and his sled
Would get through the stuff
The town’s horses had shed
Ma in her bonnet
And I in my chaps
Were stoking the fire
When we heard two sharp raps
We opened the door
To see what was the critter
Trying to get in
In the middle of winter
And what to our wondering
Eyes should appear
But a giant stagecoach
And eight big ol’ reindeer
The driver winked at us
And cocked his six-shooter
He threw us a sack
And took off like a scooter
As Ma and I stood
Wide-eyed and jaws slack
We heard Santa’s whip
Whiz and then crack
As he yelled to each deer
In his personal pack
“Now Wyatt, Now Earp
On Jesse and James
Now Annie and Oakley
Go John, Go Wayne
“On to the bank
Where there’s plenty of monies
To buy toys for the kiddies
And treats for our tummies”
With that said and a nod
Santa pulled his kerchief
Up over his nose
And off flew his wheeled skiff
Into the night the coach
Flew on its way
As Saint Nick bellowed out
“Y’all have a great day!”