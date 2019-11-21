The Care Mission on North Chattanooga Street in LaFayette is taking donations for the hungry through Thanksgiving and Christmas at area stores such as the LaFayette Food City, LaFayette Walmart, Fort Oglethorpe Food City, and Mission Ridge Food City. The Food City stores will be taking monetary donations as well.
This is a full-time job for Deon and Kendra Phillips, who established the Care Mission in 2005. Although it started as a thrift store and food pantry, the Care Mission is now a food pantry only.
“We are very blessed to be able to do what we do,” Deon Phillips said.
The Care Mission helps 600-650 households every month. Ninety percent of the people helped are children, senior citizens and the disabled who are on fixed incomes. Every week seven tons of food is distributed, which equates to 12,000 meals going to needy families. Most of the food is purchased from the Chattanooga and Atlanta food banks.
There are nine area churches and eight businesses that support them consistently. The Care Mission also receives a grant from the North Georgia Round-Up each year. Seventy percent of support comes from individuals who give of their own accord.
“We are helping people whose situation is beyond their control and is not going to change no matter what the economy,” Phillips said.
Here are the food and hygiene items the Care Mission is unable to purchase through its sources.
Food: mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit, canned meats, tuna, popcorn, non-refrigerated juices, crackers, breakfast bars oatmeal, flour/cornmeal, cooking oil. Single-serve items, such as vegetables, fruit, soups, juices, snacks -- anything that would be useable for a homeless individual.
Personal hygiene and other items: deodorant, hand soap, shaving cream, body wash, razors, shampoo, after-shave, body lotion, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dish detergent, laundry detergent, cleaning spray, paper towels, toilet paper, ladies feminine products.
“There’s a Thursday every week -- not just during the holidays. The need doesn't go away. There is a 25th of every month,” Phillips said.
The Care Mission food pantry is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
The legal name, Here I Am Inc., can be found on Amazon Smile.