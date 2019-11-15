Keri Smith is the new program coordinator for the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe.
As program coordinator, Smith is responsible for educational programming, including school outreach and field trips, traveling exhibits coordination, group tour design and implementation, and summer and after-school programs.
“We are very excited to have a person on staff dedicated to the museum’s programming,” said Chris McKeever, museum director. “Over the past few years, the amount of programming offered at the museum has greatly increased. It’s really been a strain on our staff and volunteers to do all the planning and coordination for these programs. We’ve had to turn away schools and group tours and that’s not in keeping with our mission to share history for all. Having a person dedicated to programming will alleviate that strain and allow the museum to create even better programs for our community.”
Smith comes to the museum with a diverse background within the field of education. She holds a master of art degree in teaching, a master of art degree in medical science, and a bachelor of fine arts degree in interdisciplinary program-scientific illustrations. Smith has worked as a teacher at both the elementary and middle school levels as well as working and volunteering in numerous other educational programs within the school systems. The program coordinator position was made possible by a generous three-year grant from the George R. Johnson Family Foundation.
“I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to learning the local history of the Army Post and 6th Cavalry,” Smith said. “Creating new and improving upon the museum’s existing programs and adding offerings for new student groups, seniors and group tours will expand the museum’s reach.”