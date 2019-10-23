The staff of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will commemorate the 156th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga with a series of special programs taking place in and around the city from Nov. 23-25.
By November 1863, months of besiegement culminated with a series of battles throughout the Chattanooga area. By the time the smoke cleared, Orchard Knob, Lookout Mountain and Missionary Ridge were strewn with the wreckage of war, and the Confederate Army of Tennessee was in full retreat. It was, as one Confederate later wrote, the “Death Knell of the Confederacy.”
Throughout the weekend, the park will offer a variety of special programs marking the anniversary of the battles, including historical hikes and tours on Moccasin Bend, Orchard Knob, Lookout Mountain and Missionary Ridge.
The historic Cravens House on Lookout Mountain will also be open on Saturday and Sunday.