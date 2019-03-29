Summerville will host the fourth annual Spring Market at the Depot on Saturday, April 6.
This year’s market will feature more than 70 arts, crafts, retail, and food vendors, and due to the growth will be expanded to Dowdy Park to accommodate the amount of vendors.
The Summerville Depot, located at 119 East Washington St., will also house indoor vendors during the event.
The 2019 Spring Market offers a variety of items, including farmhouse décor, custom-designed boulders, signs, wreaths, vintage items, accessories and apparel, handcrafted items, jewelry, soaps, candles, children’s items, and much more. Taste buds will be tempted with a wide variety of food and homemade desserts to enjoy.
Special entertainment and activities are scheduled throughout the day’s event.
Event-goers may want to bring a lawn chair to enjoy live gospel music beginning at 11 a.m. Performers for the day include Under Grace, Potter’s House, Bread of Life, Brian & The Breedens, The Mays Family, The Living Right Trio, and Gary Winningham.
There will be chair-weaving demonstrations by Kathy Berry throughout the day, as well as free children’s STEM activities sponsored by Girl Scouts Council of Southern Appalachia.
Martial Arts demonstrations will be given by Seo’s Martial Arts students and staff from 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Little Joe’s Bounce House will offer children’s entertainment during the festival in the “Kid’s Zone” area.
TMMA Farms, a fully working Alpaca Farm, will also be on site with goods from their store, and with weather permitting, live animals.
Train enthusiasts, and photographers will enjoy the arrival of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum passenger train, scheduled for arrival at the Summerville Depot around 1 p.m. Vendors will also be located inside the depot for shopping opportunities.
The Summerville turntable will be turning the majestic steam engine following the arrival of the train. Miniature train rides will be boarding at the festival, offering rides to the young and young at heart throughout the day.