Summerville is gearing up for its annual Steam into Summerville Railroad Days.
Home to one of only a few operating train turntables in the southeastern United States, Summerville will host the six- week celebration to usher in fall, while bringing a wide array of festivities to the city’s Dowdy Park and depot.
The Tennessee Valley Railroad’s Summerville Steam Excursion is set to arrive at the historic Summerville Depot each Saturday beginning Oct. 5 through Nov. 10. Steam engine passenger trains are also set to arrive at the depot on Sundays, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10.
Train arrivals and the turning of the antique steam engines are a highlight at each scheduled festival. Tickets for these excursions are purchased through the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, or TVRM, at www.tvrail.com .
These vintage train rides follow a historic route from Grand Junction Station in Chattanooga to the Summerville Depot. A highlight of the Steam Into Summerville Railroad Days will be double steam engine arrivals on Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10.
The historic depot will be open to the public and with activities, entertainment and events planned for each train arrival. Each event hosted is unique to itself.
Old-fashioned Sunday dinner at the depot on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27
Servers and staff will be dressed in old-fashioned attire for the day, and event goers will have the opportunity to enjoy an old-fashioned Sunday dinner while enjoying live music at the Summerville Depot.
The meal will be served by a local restaurant at the cost of $8 for a meat and two vegetables or $6 for a plate of four vegetables. Bowls of pinto beans and cornbread will also be offered at the cost of $3.
The TVRM passenger train is scheduled to arrive at 1 p.m., and the turntable turning will also be featured.
Other vendors will be on site.
This event will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and is free for the public to attend.
Community Fall Festival on Oct. 26
Dowdy Park will come alive with fall fun on Oct. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Community Fall Festival.
Menlo, Lyerly and Leroy Massey schools team up with Summerville Main Street for the festival.
Craft vendors will also be on hand. School kings and queens will be announced at noon. Wristbands will be sold on site for $10 to play unlimited games for prizes, jump in inflatables and lots of fun.
More than 20 games will be available for play.
Wristbands will also be sold in advance at Menlo, Lyerly, and Leroy Massey schools beginning Oct. 1 for $8 each.
Participate in the cake walk for $1 per turn. Purchase homemade baked goods, bid on silent auction items and get hair painting and face painting for $1 and $2. Purchase barbecue, hamburgers, funnel cakes, nachos, chili, hotdogs, ribbon fries and more from the school concessions booths. TandT Sweet Treats will sell popcorn and shaved ice.
Train fans will not want to miss the steam engine arrival of the TVRM’s passenger train. Following the arrival, spectators will view the turntable turning the steam engines.
All contest participants will be invited to greet the train as it arrives at 1 p.m.
Summerville Renaissance Festival and North Georgia Cruiser’s cruise-in on Nov. 2
Dress as royalty, fairies, pirates and peasants while enjoying shopping, art, games and food. The Summerville Renaissance Festival will return with pageantry, arts, music, dancing, artisans, theater, food and more.
Renaissance performers from Georgia and Tennessee will give festival-goers a magical experience from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find King Henry VIII, fairy grandmother, human gargoyles and the King of the Trolls.
In combination to the Renaissance Festival, the North Georgia Cruisers will sponsor a classic car cruise-in on East Washington Street. The group invites all cruise-in participants and classic car enthusiasts to attend.
There is no registration fee to participate.
Trains and Tracks Expo on Nov. 9-10
Train enthusiasts of all ages will enjoy the Trains and Tracks Expo at the Summerville Depot on Nov. 9-10. Expo hours are Saturday, Nov., 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday’s train arrival will feature a double steam engine arrival.
A highlight for the event will be the Chattanooga Modular Modeler Train exhibit. The expo is designed for children of all ages; for modelers, collectors and enthusiasts; for families in search of old-fashioned fun; and for the simply curious. It will feature tables of trains, accessories, scale models and collectible toys.
The Tennessee Valley Railroad Steam Engine is scheduled to arrive each day of the event at 12:45 p.m. with passengers and will be turned on the turntable for the public’s viewing pleasure.
There will be railroad memorabilia for sale, food and craft vendors at the depot, and much more.
The Chattanooga Modular Modelers Inc. is a non-profit corporation that uses the hobby of model railroading to educate the public about the role the railroads have played in the nation’s history. They teach techniques for construction of portable displays and electronic principles used in modern devices, as well as how to display artistic expression through the mastery of the skills necessary to complete a model railroad or diorama.
For more information on events, contact the City of Summerville at 706-859-0900, ext.1337, or visit www.summervillega.org.