Rossville Public Library

The theme for Rossville Public Library’s summer reading club is “Universe of Stories.” Registration opened Monday, May 20. The reading program is for all ages and runs from June 1 through July 20. Participants will have seven weeks to complete reading goals. To encourage these reading goals, the library hosts a lot of fun (free) summer events throughout these seven weeks. Visit the library’s website calendar at www.chrl.org for a peek at all the fun and more.

Here is a schedule of programming for this summer at the library:

Tuesday, June 4 – UTC Challenger at 10:30

Tuesday, June 11 – Chattanooga Zoo at 10:30

Saturday, June 15 – Star Wars Saturday Mystical Parties 10:00-1:00

Tuesday, June 18 – Magic of Ken Scott at 10:30

Tuesday, June 25 – Smith Planetarium at 10:30

Tuesday, July 2 – Movie Marathon All Day

Tuesday, July 9 – Barry Mitchell at 10:30

Tuesday, July 16 – Out of the Box/Finale at 10:30

Teens

Thursday, June 6 – Alien Face Painting at 5:30

Thursday, June 13 – Take Your Best Selfie at 5:30

Saturday, June 15 – Star Wars Saturday 10:00-1:00

Thursday, June 20 – Reverse Tie-Dye at 5:30

Thursday, July 18 – Draw Literally Anything/Finale at 5:30

Virtual Reality Wednesday from 10-4

Little Reader’s Storytime, Thursday at 10:30

Adults

Tuesday, June 18 – Mars Sugar Scrub at 5:30 drop in event

Thursday, June 27 – Galaxy Cake Pops at 5:30

Thursday, July 11 – Moon Button Collage at 5:30

Tuesday, July 16- Galaxy Snow Globes at 5:30