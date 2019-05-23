The theme for Rossville Public Library’s summer reading club is “Universe of Stories.” Registration opened Monday, May 20. The reading program is for all ages and runs from June 1 through July 20. Participants will have seven weeks to complete reading goals. To encourage these reading goals, the library hosts a lot of fun (free) summer events throughout these seven weeks. Visit the library’s website calendar at www.chrl.org for a peek at all the fun and more.
Here is a schedule of programming for this summer at the library:
Tuesday, June 4 – UTC Challenger at 10:30
Tuesday, June 11 – Chattanooga Zoo at 10:30
Saturday, June 15 – Star Wars Saturday Mystical Parties 10:00-1:00
Tuesday, June 18 – Magic of Ken Scott at 10:30
Tuesday, June 25 – Smith Planetarium at 10:30
Tuesday, July 2 – Movie Marathon All Day
Tuesday, July 9 – Barry Mitchell at 10:30
Tuesday, July 16 – Out of the Box/Finale at 10:30
Teens
Thursday, June 6 – Alien Face Painting at 5:30
Thursday, June 13 – Take Your Best Selfie at 5:30
Saturday, June 15 – Star Wars Saturday 10:00-1:00
Thursday, June 20 – Reverse Tie-Dye at 5:30
Thursday, July 18 – Draw Literally Anything/Finale at 5:30
Virtual Reality Wednesday from 10-4
Little Reader’s Storytime, Thursday at 10:30
Adults
Tuesday, June 18 – Mars Sugar Scrub at 5:30 drop in event
Thursday, June 27 – Galaxy Cake Pops at 5:30
Thursday, July 11 – Moon Button Collage at 5:30
Tuesday, July 16- Galaxy Snow Globes at 5:30