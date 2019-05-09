The 6th Cavalry Museum is the place for kids to be this summer. Four camps are scheduled for the month of June with themes varying from chemistry and magic to art. With so much to choose from, there’s bound to be something that appeals to your child.
Whizz! Pop! Bang! Mad Science Camp, June 3-7
Designed for children ages 5 and up, this program is packed solid with cool reactions to pique the interest of your young chemist! During this workshop, campers will put on goggles and lab coats to measure, mix, and create exciting chemical concoctions. They’ll learn about pH, experiment with states of matter and investigate physical and chemical changes. Your budding chemist will be inspired by the explosions, bubbling potions, and chemical reactions he or she creates in this awesome hands-on camp! Camp runs 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and costs $130.
Cost: The cost of camp includes a lab coat and safety goggles for your child to keep. Additionally, your junior scientist will take home many products he/she makes.
Register at www.puregenius.guru
Science is Magic, June 17-21
Have you ever wondered how your brain can be fooled by illusions? Our Science is Magic summer camp is designed to teach curious kids, ages 6 and up, the magic of science using S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, & math). Campers will learn how to use illusion, sleight of hand, and misdirection to fool the audience. Your little magicians will create their own bag of tricks and even wow you with a magic show at the end of the week! Learn the power of science with Pure Genius this summer! Camp runs 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and costs $130.
Cost: The cost of camp includes magic cap, wand, and all other materials for your child to have his/her very own magic set at the end of camp!
Register at www.puregenius.guru
Art Camp, June 24-28
Spend the week working with a variety of mediums and techniques. Campers will draw, paint, make collages, try printmaking, and sculpt inspired by famous artists and artworks. The camp ends on Friday with a gallery show of the camper’s artwork. Make it a Creative Week! Camp for ages 7-10 meets 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and camp for ages 11 and up meets 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Cost is $125 per child and includes all materials. There is a 10% sibling discount. Classes are taught by Durinda Cheek. Register at www.6thcavalrymuseum.org.