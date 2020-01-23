The LaFayette Parks and Recreation spring sports registration is from now until Saturday, Feb. 15.
Spring sports consist of baseball, softball soccer, girls volleyball and adult volleyball.
Registration for T-ball is $25 for 3-4 years old. Baseball registration for ages 5-12 is $65, softball is $65.
Soccer for ages 3 and 4 is $25, $40 for children ages 5 and 6 as well as ages 11 and 12.
Girls volleyball for ages 10 and under is $40 as well as children 14 and under.
Adult volleyball participants are required to register as a team at a cost of $150 per team.
To register, visit the LaFayette Recreation Center at 638 South Main Street, or by registering online at www.teamsideline.com/lafayettega.