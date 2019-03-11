On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“Is your church sick?”
We’ve all been in parishes that seemed so alive with the Holy Spirit. We were energized with a passion for our faith, to evangelize and to contribute our time, talents, and treasure. Volunteers were plentiful and full of energy and joy. And the pastor smiled a lot. But there are those parishes where things were different—lots of committee meetings, a financial focus, the same people in the same roles year after year—and a not-so-smiling pastor. It’s a church on life-support. Have hope. When you’re able to recognize some of these early warning signs you’re on the road to helping your parish become what God has called us to be: lighthouses and not clubhouses. Here are some questions to ask yourself about your parish. Are you getting it wrong or right?
1) Your parish doesn’t look like the community around it. Do the folks in the pews reflect the diversity of age, race, income and the overall demographics of your neighborhood? If not, then there’s a disconnect somewhere. Hint: it’s NOT the neighborhood’s fault.
2) It’s a problem if the only thing your community knows about your parish is where the buildings are located. And for some parishes even this might be asking a lot. If you’re invisible to your neighbors you aren’t sharing the light of Christ with them. You’re just a blank spot where Jesus should be. Ouch.
3) Do your ministries spend more time and money on their programs rather than on helping people? Sometimes we can invest a lot of effort DOING our ministry (meetings, planning, recruiting, fundraising, etc.) than we do in actually serving others. What’s the point if all we do is talk about service but rarely actually feed or clothe or visit or comfort someone in need?
4) Is the first question we ask, “How much will it cost?” rather than, “How will it lead people to Christ?” Of course money is one of our parish resources. But only insofar as we can use money to share the Gospel. From which hymnals to buy to which Vacation Bible School program to use—our primary consideration has to be people. Always.
5) Do you think of your church as a “place?” Of course it has a physical address. But the truth is that your church is a parish family with a God-given purpose—and that purpose must look outside of itself for its mission. Too many parishes exist to serve themselves alone. Too few parishes find their purpose in the service of their neighbors. Does your church “stop” at the doors?
6) Every parish wants new members. But some only want new members if they look and act and pray and worship and tithe like the old members. If we aren’t seeking out and embracing our neighbors (of all races, ages, finances, and backgrounds) we’re nothing more than a secular clubhouse. We’re salt that’s lost its flavor and what good are we? (Matthew 5:13).
7) You think it’s the pastor’s job to make all the hospital, nursing facility, and homebound visits. Sure, only the priest can hear their confessions and anoint them with the oil of healing. But it’s every member’s calling to do what Christ tells us: love one another. This means you and me visiting the members of our parish family who can’t come to Mass with us. The pastor isn’t our proxy when it comes to this.
8) And here’s what I think might be the biggest problem in many parishes: half your members are missing. Look around the pews. How many moms bring their children to Mass alone? How many ministry members are women? What are you doing to engage entire families in your parish mission? How are you reaching out to those missing husbands and fathers? And if they do come to Mass, are they just space-holders or do they embrace the call to service? The simple fact is if the men of your parish are spiritually-dead, then so is your parish.
So. How does your church stack up? Is it a living, growing family or the church of the walking dead? Are you the salt and light of your community?
“We are called to become a living Gospel in the world.” — Pope Francis
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Sunday was an absolutely beautiful day with temps in the 70’s. So wonderful to see the sunshine and enjoy the warmth of the day. God’s creation and His ways are such a wonder and speaks to His glory and power.
Pastor Flood’s message on Sunday morning was based in Job 1:21. There was a day in the life of Job in which he suffered loss. He lost his great wealth, children, and health. God had given His permission for the devil to test Job and his faithfulness to God. After all this devastation, starting in verse 20 we find “Then Job arose, and rent his mantle, and shaved his head, and fell down upon the ground, and worshipped, (vs 21) And said, Naked came I out of my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return thither: the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord. (vs 22) In all this Job sinned not, nor charged God foolishly”.
Job was a man who avoided evil, made sacrifice to the Lord that his children might be right, and understood sin and the consequences resulting from sin. This man experienced tremendous trial and lost all. At the end, he gained twice as much as he had lost. Could anything good come out of this day of loss? Job’s testimony “naked came I” and “blessed be the name of the Lord”. Tremendous faithfulness in the face of tragedy. Man is empty apart from God. The quantity of things attained are unimportant. We come into this world with nothing and shall surely leave with nothing. Riches are not more important than relationship. All that man is or man has comes from God. In man’s emptiness, he has a void which he tries to fill. Nothing man can do will fill this void. Successful people are always striving to maintain what they have achieved and enough is never enough. All they have achieved is because of what God has allowed.
We find from scripture God gives and He takes away. The benefits of God are joyous, but the taking of God is grievous. God is God and He can do what He wants, how He wants, and when He wants. He is always right. Often, we ask why? It is not necessary we understand why. God may take in order to protect, or for position (something has come between). He may find it necessary to take because of penitence, sorrowfulness that comes when chastened of God. He make take in order to prove. Prove to us not to God. God knows all already. God may find it necessary to prod us, reminding us this is not our home if we know Him as our Savior. We are to lay up treasure in heaven and never be so attached to the things of earth that we are not always ready and willing to leave for heaven.
Job in verse 21, exalts the Lord, blessed be the name! In everything, we are to praise and worship God even during great trial. It seems at the least thing, we are ready to run from, fleeing God rather than running to Him. We may not understand, but God does! “Blessed be the name of the Lord.” We can always trust Him.
Join us in prayer for those with physical need. Mrs. Armstrong surgery and recovery. Ms. Lula Petty is in the hospital, Pray for Carolyn Denton, Emma Jo Davis, Jewell Mitchell, recovery, Ronnie Long, Denise Pitts, and many more we all know in need. God knows the names of those in need. Pray for all ministries of Pleasant Valley Baptist, growth, Pastor and his family, and missionaries around the world preaching God’s Word. Pray for our country, leaders, military, and Israel. Pray God would send His Spirit of revival upon the churches and congregations in America. We desperately need revival. “If God’s people will pray”. Pray for souls to be saved and for Christians to be faithful to God. Remember to pray for the young generations that they many understand their need for God in their lives and be saved.
Pleasant Valley Baptist will be having a spaghetti dinner, Pasta-lu-jah, on Saturday, March 23 at 5 pm. Everyone is invited to join the fun and fellowship. Bring your favorite pasta dish!
All are welcome at Pleasant Valley Baptist. We extend our heartfelt invitation to join us in worship and in fellowship. You are family at Pleasant Valley Baptist.