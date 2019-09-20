If you have a dog or cat you need to have spayed, neutered or vaccinated here’s your chance to get it done for far less than most vets will charge.
Dalton-based My Kids Have Paws Veterinary Clinic will have its mobile surgery unit in Walker County at the Civic Center’s Agricultural Center in Rock Spring three different times in October.
Here’s what you need to know.
- You do not have to live in Walker County to take advantage of the clinic.
- Available dates: Oct. 8, Oct. 16, Oct. 29
- Cat spay/neuters start at $40.
- Dog neuters start at $70.
- Dog spays start at $80.
- Spay/neuters include surgery, pain medication, e-collar and nail trim.
- An appointment is necessary and requires a $20, nonrefundable down payment plus a $1 credit card fee.
- Keep in mind that pregnant and high risk-of-pregnancy animals will be given priority appointments.
- There is an additional $8 fee to cover travel and surgery van costs.
- You must have proof of rabies vaccine or vaccines are available on the spot for $12.
- Vaccine-only hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., no appointment necessary.
- Vaccines run $10-$25. Vaccines available: rabies, distemper/parvo, distemper/parvo/lepto, bordetella, lepto only, influenza, Lyme, FVRCP, FeLV. Microchips, heart worm tests and FeLV/FIV tests are also available.
- Call My Kids Have Paws at 706-671-1104 to make an appointment. If you get voice mail, leave your name, phone number, email address if you have one, date you would like for spay/neuter, type of pet(s), pet name(s). Someone will return your call.
- The Walker County Agricultural Center is located at 10052 Highway 27, Rock Spring.
- My Kids Have Paws is located at 169 Waterfront Way, Dalton, Ga.
When asked about the extra charge of $8 to cover travel and surgery van expenses, Dr. Robyn O’Kane of My Kids Have Paws says, “Any time we do a mobile spay/neuter clinic, we need to borrow a building that has electricity, running water, air conditioning in the summer, heat in the winter, a bathroom, and if at all possible, a 220 connection for the van. We need the building to set up kennels for the dogs, house the dogs/cats before and after surgery, and be able to set up our computers, printer, and autoclave. Our van is small and can't handle the volume we do without having a building to utilize.”
Learn more about My Kids Have Paws at https://www.facebook.com/mykidshavepawsvetservices/