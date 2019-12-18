The Wes and Shirley Smith Charitable Endowment recently presented a donation of $1,500 donation to Share America Foundation Inc.
“It is our privilege to present this donation to such an influential program for youth,” said Shirley Smith on behalf of she and her children, Todd, Scott and Krista.
The Smith Charitable Endowment annually hosts the Smith and Wesley and Friends country music concert in Ringgold to raise funds to benefit area charities. At its concert last September, the Share America Foundation featured several youth performers from its No. 1 AirPlay Direct Global Album Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia.
“These talented youth were a hit among their fellow performers and our guests attending the event,” Smith said. “It was an opportunity for several to make their first appearance side-by-side with country music stars in concert.”
Randall Franks, Share America Foundation president, said he produced the hit album featuring over 30 area youth to share a learning experience with those who participated and to raise funds for the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship.
“I never imagined that it would take off around the world as it has,” he said. “This gift reflects the hope that folks would take notice of these talented performers and help us support open new opportunities for musical dreams and scholarships in the future.”