The Wes and Shirley Smith Charitable Endowment recently presented a donation of $1,000 donation to the Catoosa County 4-H.
“The positive impact of 4-H has been felt in Catoosa County for generations and we must work to see its success continue for years to come,” said Shirley Smith on behalf of she and her children, Todd, Scott and Krista.
The mission of Georgia 4-H is to assist youth in acquiring knowledge, developing life skills, and forming attitudes that will enable them to become self-directing, productive and contributing members of society. This mission is accomplished through “hands on” learning experiences, focused on agricultural and environmental issues, agriculture awareness, leadership, communication skills, foods and nutrition, health, energy conservation, and citizenship.
The Smith Charitable Endowment annually hosts the Smith and Wesley and Friends country music concert in Ringgold to raise funds to benefit area charities.
“My parents have always been supporters of 4-H,” Krista Smith Autry said. “Todd, Scott and I participated and now my daughter does. Creating opportunities for exploring and discovering, while encouraging and challenging our youth is what 4-H is all about. We are thrilled to say ‘We are 4-H proud.’”
4‑H programs are available for children in 4th-12th grades. Just stop by the 4-H office at 43 Maple Street, Ringgold, and fill out an enrollment card.