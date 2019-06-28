Brooklynn Groce

Six-year-old Brooklynn Groce poses at her Moe's fundraising event on June 20. She has asked that everyone please continue to help her in her effort to raise funds for hydrocephalus research by coming out to her next fundraiser set for Sept. 26 from 4-6 p.m. at Moe's in Fort Oglethorpe.

 Constance Morris

Hello again this is Brooklynn Groce.

I want to say Thank you to everyone that came out to my Spirit Night at Moe’s in Fort Oglethorpe on June 20th. We raised a little over $200.00 from our percentage of sales and donations from my “Bucks for Brooklynn” bucket.

A Bigger Thank you goes to Ms. Judy (Judy Cornelius), Adam & the other staff at Moe’s for making me my “special bowl” and for always making me feel welcome there.

I feel that this is a good start to my fundraising year as well as raising Awareness for Hydrocephalus and finding a Cure! I have set up another Spirit Night with Ms. Judy & Moe’s for September 26th 4-8 pm.

I would love to see Moe’s packed out this time! I need everyone’s help in raising Awareness for Hydrocephalus.

If you would like to register to walk with me or make a donation please visit my page at: support.hydroassoc.org/goto/brooklynn19

The walk to End Hydrocephalus is October 19, 2019 at AT&T Field in Chattanooga, TN.

