Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson wears a lot of hats, figuratively.
He is the go-to guy when media outlets need an update on a murder investigation. He provides direction and oversight to the county’s entire sheriff’s office 24/7. And he attends events and functions as needed in the community, too.
For example, he was at the first Wilson Neighborhood Road Group Meeting — from start to finish on Thursday (June 20), despite a long day managing his law enforcement agency and a county murder investigation.
And, in the past, he was instrumental in ensuring a satellite office became a reality in the Wilson Road community when funding was an issue.
Thus, Sheriff Wilson’s presence at the Rossville Elementary School meeting for the Wilson Group was once again an opportunity for him to don yet another leadership hat. And, he did.
This time the sheriff put on his peacemaker hat as well as his skilled negotiator hat, reminding citizens in that community that all of their voices should be heard (and would be) and that the long and short of it was this:
For a penny a day (per parcel), citizens living in the Wilson Road area (and the immediate surrounding community) could take ownership of making their community even safer than it is currently.
All that is required is for that community to follow through with the plan to have street lights put up along the dark roadway by agreeing to be assessed a cost of less than $4 per parcel, annually, on their property tax bill.
What is at risk if they say “no?”:
Children waiting on school bus pick-up during dark early winter mornings; pedestrians without transportation who must walk Wilson Road once the sun has set — or, when it has not yet risen; and, even some wheelchair-bound community residents who have to use this community’s main roadway are all at risk.