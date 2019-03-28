The Share America Foundation Inc. recently announced its first 2019 scholarship winner at Ringgold’s Colonnade in Ringgold, Ga.
The Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship honors students excelling in the Appalachian musical arts. Pearl and Floyd Franks are the late parents and former entertainment managers of actor/entertainer Randall Franks, “Officer Randy Goode” from TV's “In the Heat of the Night.”
Singer/songwriter Kimi Carter, 18, of Ringgold, was selected as a Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship winner. She received the $1,000 scholarship at a special performance of the historic Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree for Habitat for Humanity of Catoosa County.
“Just the fact I was even considered for this is wild to me,” she said. “The way the Share America Foundation has supported me up until now is something I will always be grateful for.”
Each year the organization selects one recipient from Catoosa County. Carter said the scholarship will assist in her studies as she goes to Belmont University this fall to study songwriting.
“Kimi is very talented and Share America is excited to encourage her future with the legacy of this scholarship,” said Share America Chairman Gary Knowles.
Carter is graduating from Heritage High School and has already been studying at Dalton State College through dual enrollment since she was 15 years old. She began singing since she was just a toddler, but started writing and performing her own songs by the age of 12 at venues such as The Camp House (Chattanooga), Cadence Coffee Co. (Chattanooga), Centennial Park (Atlanta), etc.
She is the daughter of Jason and Amy Carter of Ringgold and granddaughter of Danny and Gayle Carter .
“One of the greatest aspects of Appalachian music is relaying the experiences and happenings of life in songs that reflect the stories,” said Share America President Randall Franks. “Kimi has an amazing voice and is learning to tell the stories of her Appalachian generation through her words.”
Share America Foundation board members include Franks, vice chairman Jimmy Terrell, chairman Gary Knowles, secretary James Pelt, and vice president Jerry Robinson Sr.