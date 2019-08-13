Visitors are invited to join the staff and volunteers of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park as it commemorates the 156th anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga with a series of ranger-guided tours, hikes, lectures, and living history demonstrations. Programs are scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 13, and to conclude Sunday, Sept. 22.
Beginning Sept. 18, 1863, Union and Confederate forces clashed along the banks of West Chickamauga Creek. At stake was the transportation hub of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and with it, the fortunes of the fledgling Confederacy and the future of the United States and its citizens. For three days the armies struggled through the woods and fields, leaving behind the broken dreams and lives of thousands of young men cut down in the prime of life. Despite the Confederate victory at Chickamauga, the Union Army regrouped in Chattanooga, where a Union victory marked the “Death Knell of the Confederacy.”
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.