State Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga was the guest speaker at the Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club meeting on April 12.
Mullis addressed the club and spoke of the changes experienced in the recently concluded session with the new administration.
Mullis sponsored several bills that passed this session, including Senate Bill 77, which protects monuments. He also sponsored a bill that requires recreation in schools. SB 83 expanded religious studies in public schools.
Some bills that the legislature passed that impact us include: change in income tax in 2019 and 2020, new election machines that add paper ballot that confirms your vote is scanned and kept in case of a recount, and medical marijuana to grow in Georgia. Hemp is also now legal to grow in Georgia.
His final comment to the club is that he's learned the legislature is all about relationships and helping people, which is why he enjoys being state senator.