On Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will conduct a special 1-hour tour on Chickamauga Battlefield, focusing on African American stories associated with the battlefield.
This program begins at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center in Fort Oglethorpe and will car caravan to various locations.
There are countless stories to be told on Chickamauga Battlefield, but until recently, some of the accounts, long buried and seemingly forgotten, have resurfaced.
These are the stories of the African American participants who, though not officially soldiers, still risked life and limb as they worked toward seizing their freedom.
For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.