Blossman Gas in LaFayette invites the community to join it for “Cookies with Santa.” While warming up with hot chocolate and cookies, children will be able to visit and take pictures with Santa.
Santa will be at Blossman Gas LaFayette, 1725 North Main St., on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 3-6 p.m.
In addition to having the kids take photos with Santa, there will be discounts on propane gas appliances and multiple giveaways including a 50 gallon Bradford water heater, with standard installation included. Restrictions may apply. See store for details.
When speaking on the upcoming Cookies with Santa events, Gerald Cook, manager of the Blossman Gas store in LaFayette, “We look forward to giving our neighbors and customers in the Northwest Georgia area an opportunity to visit our locations, have the children visit and take pictures with Santa, and give everybody a chance to take advantage of discounted prices and giveaways. We are excited to give families in the community a chance to take pictures with Santa without any extensive travel.”