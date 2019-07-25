A community-wide "Clean-Up Day" has been scheduled in the city limits of Rossville for Saturday, Aug. 3.
Starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m., the city will have dumpsters set up at the corner of West Gordon Avenue and Flegal Street. The service is being offered by several local business owners in an effort to provide access to proper disposal of things that Republic Services couldn't otherwise pick up.
In order to be eligible for drop-off, those interested must be a resident of the city of Rossville and live on one of the following streets:
- State Line Road to Davis
- Ammons to Williams
- Florence to Rowe
- Donnely to Flegal
- West Gordon to Carden
- Rowland to West Lake
- Hooker to Center
- Bulldog to Peerless
The only items not eligible for dropoff are tires, mattresses, and box springs. Aside from this event, the city also offers brush and bulky waste pickup all year around. These happen on various days of the week. For these services, it is allowed to leave brush and bulky waste, excluding construction debris and anything automotive.
Clean-up day is an opportunity for these things to be properly disposed of, as well as anything else that Republic won't handle. According to Rossville's code enforcement officer Jeri Heiskell, if the event is received well, then another Clean-up Day will be scheduled in September with a new dropoff location.