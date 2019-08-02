It is the dream of every artist to be recognized for their artwork, including Logan Cobb of Walker County. But, while many artists dream of selling their artwork or having someone ask to use it as a book jacket cover as far away as Italy, not everyone's dream comes true.
Logan Cobb's dream came true.
Cobb, a head custodian at Naomi Elementary School, says he has been perfecting his craft for years. And just as he has risen in the ranks professionally on his day job due to his attention to detail -- so, too, has this artist flourished because of his commitment to excellence in art.
For example, in August the Walker County resident saw his "After the Game" oil painting grace the cover of the book "Tutto Tennis," by Rodolfo Lisi, a tennis instructor who is also the author of several books.
The book will be sold in Italy this month, but it is available now at Amazon, according to Logan, who says "the book is an instructional book on the game of tennis. It talks about drills and the mental game of tennis. There is also a section on technique."
This is interesting because the foreword for the book was written by none other than Nicola Pietrangeli, who the International Tennis Hall of Fame says was "ranked in the World Top 10 five times between 1957 and 1964 reaching No. 3 in 1959 and 1960."
The Tennis Hall of Fame organization also said Pietrangeli was "one of the most popular and endearing players on tour. Pietrangeli won 53 singles titles as an amateur."
Logan Cobb, on the other hand, can boast hundreds of artwork creations to his name, although he told the Messenger in April of this year that this piece sought for by Lisi was his favorite. That's why he did not sell it.
"I didn't actually sell the original painting, it hangs in our living room. I still have the rights to the prints," Cobb said. "Mr. Lisi only has permission to use the print on his book."
According to Cobb, the motivation for painting this particular piece of art came about when his younger son Tyler started playing tennis about 18 years ago: "I love the game of tennis. He played all over the southeast and now coaches at Young Harris College."
The overture by someone abroad regarding his art surprised Cobb. "I was really amazed that someone would contact me from out of the country."
But the artist is not unfamiliar with interest, stating that he has "done several commissioned pieces of artwork and has sold online. I was commissioned to do the charcoals of each school in Walker County. Those charcoals are hanging in the board room at the Central Office on Duke Street."