The fourth annual Robert Hitchcox Memorial Blood Drives, sponsored by Walker County Superintendent Damon Raines and Coca Cola’s On Premises Business Development Director Tyler Maynor — and assisted by Blood Assurance’s North Georgia Advisory Board — will be held Dec. 16 and 17.
The Walker County drive will be held at LaFayette High School Monday, Dec. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Coca Cola Drive (for employees only) will be held at 2111West Shepherd Road in Chattanooga on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Donations designated to these drives will also be accepted at the Blood Assurance Offices in Fort Oglethorpe Monday, Dec. 16, and Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The first 50 donors will receive a Chick-fil-A card for a free sandwich or eight-count nuggets and a limited-edition long-sleeve holiday shirt. Every donor will be registered for a flat-screen television, compliments of the LaFayette Walmart.
Featured on the holiday shirt is the late Robert Hitchcox, an employee of Coca Cola for more than 40 years who received numerous awards for his community service. Also, every year he would grow a beard and play Santa for many churches, businesses and civic organizations during the Christmas holidays. This year’s blood drives not only memorialize Robert but play a vital role in helping Blood Assurance maintain an adequate inventory to supply blood to the hospitals in its service area, with each donation saving up to three lives.