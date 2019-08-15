Ringgold Telephone Company held a back-to-school photo contest this year that resulted in a true award-winner.
Paige Swafford staged a photo of herself so frazzled after a long summer vacation that not only wasn’t she up to getting dressed to take the kids to school on their first day back, but she looked just a little on the delightfully crazed side in her eagerness to get them out of the van.
Swafford’s prize for her winning picture was $100. In addition to this prize, RTC allowed one of Swafford’s children to present his teacher with a gift of $100. The winning teacher was Mrs. Owens, who teaches fourth grade at West Side Elementary School.
RTC public relations coordinator Rachel Sims says the contest was a lot of fun. “This is the first year we’ve done this and we’ll probably do it again next year.”