Shay Love didn’t want Ringgold resident Johnny Jennings to know something was up, but she wanted to make sure he wore his U.S. Marine Corps veteran cap to the Sunday school picnic at Willow Tree Farms where she and a host of others planned to honor him for his work helping Georgia Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries.
“I called his house,” says Love, “hoping to get his wife, but he answered the phone. I told him I needed to ask his wife for a recipe. He didn’t fall for it, because he knows I don’t cook.”
Eighty-eight-year-old Jennings was surprised anyway when Georgia District 3 State Rep. Dewayne Hill and Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry presented him with an official state resolution commending the many years of work he’s done raising money for GBCHFM through recycling.
Love has known Jennings for 14 years. “My husband and I were looking into adoption,” says Love, “and a friend asked if we knew Johnny. He’s on the board at the children’s home.”
Love called Jennings and when she found out about his work to raise funds, she began to help him. She also became fast friends with him. “Thursday is my favorite day of the week,” she says, “because Johnny stops by Remco Business Center where I work and we get to talk. He has so many good stories to tell and he never has an unkind word to say about anyone.”
As of the picnic and recognition ceremony on May 23, Jennings had collected 10,613,820 pounds of cardboard and paper, 500,000 aluminum cans and $29,799.65 in pennies to benefit GBCNFM.
“He’s donated $416,000 from all that recycling,” says Love. “The pennies, laid side-by-side, would stretch 26 miles and he’s saved 100,000 trees from being cut down.”
Willow Tree Farms, located on Post Oak Road in Catoosa County, was the perfect place for the ceremony. Jennings grew up on Oak Road and recalls working on the farm baling hay as a youngster.
Jennings served in the Marines in his youth and fought in the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart, Gwendolyn, 63 years ago. Recycling was part of his nature and his wife says he started their son on the recycling habit when he was four or five. “When our son got married in 1986,” says Gwendolyn, “he had enough money for a downpayment on a house.”
Jennings started donating recycling money to GBCNFM in 1985. Love says he’s gone through three trucks and many sets of tires since that time. In 2015, Jennings’ truck was wearing out. Love called GBCHFM to talk about getting Jennings a better truck. “A few days later,” says Love, “Dr. James Harper from the children’s home called and said he had the money for another truck. At the time, Catoosa Probate Judge Jeff Hullender was working for a Dodge Dealership and he searched until he found the perfect truck.”
Jennings’ wife says she knows the depth of her husband’s commitment to helping children. “I’ve seen him leave the house to collect recyclables when he didn’t feel like it, but he did it anyway,” she says.
Love says that Jennings fills his truck, takes it to the recycling center, then comes back and fills it again, often with materials people have dropped off at his house. He also travels a route around the county picking up recyclables from businesses.
Three years ago, Love shared Jennings’ story on Facebook. “It got shared all around the world,” she says. “He got calls and money from Australia, England and many other places. One lady made him a quilt.”
The idea to honor Jennings with a resolution came from Catoosa County Coroner Vanita Hullander. “Vanita talked to Rep. Dewayne Hill,” says Love, “and he acted on it immediately.”
“Johnny Jennings is an amazing man,” says Hill. “We have a few men like him in our area. He’s set the bar high morally and spiritually for those of us coming after him.”
“I’m afraid nobody in our generation,” says Love, “will step up and fill Johnny’s shoes and do what he does.”
“The meaning of life,” Jennings is fond of quoting, “is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”