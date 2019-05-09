“These Golden Magic Moments” is the theme for the Ringgold High School Class of 1969’s 50th reunion.
Using the theme from their senior prom night, “These Magic Moments, the reunion is planned for Saturday, June 1, at the Patriot Hall in Ringgold.
The evening will start at 5:30 with registration and a casual “meet and greet” time, with dinner and program to follow at 6:30 p.m.
The class will honor one teacher from their class who made the most significant impact on them and is remembered fondly.
If any member of the RHS Class of 1969 has not received an invitation electronically by Evite or by mail, please notify Faye Ward on 423-364-1492. The committee is making every effort to ensure that every classmate has been contacted.
“We need everyone who plans to attend to be sure they have responded so their invitation so that we can have a firm headcount for tables and for sure food,” Ward said.
“This is going to be a fabulous night of fun,” Ward said, “and could be the last time any of us see each other.”
If you are a member of the Class of 1969, please affirm your registration by sending in your ticket to Rodney Crowe, P.O. Box 1056 Ringgold 30736.
The deadline is Wednesday, May 15, so the class urges everyone to respond who plans to attend by contacting Faye Ward on 423-364-1492. “Our deadline is firm, so please let us know ASAP,” Ward said.