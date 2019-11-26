It’s that “most wonderful time of the year” – Christmas! Here’s what Catoosa cities are doing.
Ringgold
- Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. – Christmas parade on Nashville Street. Afterward, at Ringgold Market Pavilion: Santa, lights, Christmas carols by local singers, hot cocoa for sale.
- Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-9 p.m. Christmas Expo at the Depot, 155 Depot St.: Santa, craft vendors, refreshments for sale, free admission. Downtown merchants open late.
- Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Expo at the Depot continues. Downtown merchants open late.
Fort Oglethorpe
Saturday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. “The Christmas Express” Christmas Parade, begins around Maxi Auto at 2527 Lafayette Road, ends at Harker Road leading into Barnhardt Circle. Still time to sign up to be in the parade: registration until parade day but preferred by Dec. 11. Parade hotline: 706-858-4639. Entry form available at https://fortogov.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/CHRISTMAS-PARADE-2019-APP.jpg