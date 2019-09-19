After her father Jerry “Tiger” Tucker passed away from Lewy body dementia in 2016, Tyra Stills said she had to find a way to honor him and continue to keep his memory alive.
“Lewy body dementia is the second most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease,” Stills said. “With October being Lewy Body Dementia Awareness Month, I try to bring as much awareness as possible in hopes that one day a cure will be found,” Stills said.
“My father was misdiagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer in 2014,” Stills said. “In December of 2015, my family found out he had Lewy body dementia. We were fortunate enough to bring my father home and take care of him until he went to his final resting place.”
Stills, who lives in Rock Springs, Ga., started a “Ride to Remember” benefit in her father’s memory in 2016. Tucker, from Summerville, Ga., was a retired Georgia State Patrol trooper out of LaFayette, Ga. He is forever loved and missed by so many.
“After he passed, I came back to work here at Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson in Dalton, Ga.,” she said. “I felt there was something I needed to do to help people and bring more awareness to the disease.”
Saturday, Oct. 12, will be the fourth annual ride. The ride will be from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., and the entry fee is $15. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson, 1001 Market St., Dalton, Ga.
The Ride to Remember is open to anyone and everyone. There will be live music, food, drinks, a silent auction and a raffle to win a quilt made of Harley-Davidson shirts. Raffle tickets are on sale at Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson for $5 or five tickets for $20.
There will also be a memory tree for people to put a purple ribbon on in memory of loved ones or to honor those who are dealing with Alzheimer’s or dementia today.
“We just want everyone to come together as a community to help bring awareness and help raise money for an honorable cause,” said Stills. “Over the last three years the Ride to Remember has raised close to $13,000.”
“The money my team and I raise helps fund local Alzheimer’s care and support services in our area. We hope to help find a cure one day, but until then we will continue to help bring awareness and support to the cause,” said Stills.
“By the year 2025, the number of people expected to have Alzheimer’s in Georgia alone will increase by almost 40 percent” said Stills.
For more information on the ride or to participate, call Tyra Stills at Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson at 706-370-7433.