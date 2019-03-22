Fort Oglethorpe offers three locations residents can rent for parties and events.
Constitution Hall on Forrest Road is a good location with plenty of level parking for things like birthday parties, showers, reunions and meetings. The building has a small kitchen and handicap-accessible restrooms. While crowd capacity is 174, there are only eight tables and 54 chairs on the premises. The cost is an affordable $50. There is also a $50 key deposit, refundable if the building is left clean and in good condition.
Gilbert-Stephenson Park has numerous small pavilions that can be used free of charge, but with 20 tables, the large pavilion is often perfect for a bigger gathering. The terms are the same as for Constitution Hall: $50 rental and refundable $50 deposit.
For the water-lovers out there, two-hour pool parties at the Arlene Crye Municipal Pool run $200.