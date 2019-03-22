Catoosa County has a large variety of venues that can be rented by the public, starting at $40 and running to $3000. We’ll start at the low end.
The county has 10 voting precincts the public can rent for the generous hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for just $40. There’s also a refundable $100 deposit required.
For nature lovers, there’s the pavilion at Elsie A. Holmes Nature Park, available for $50 a day. For those wishing to use the pavilion for weddings, there is a small dressing room available for an additional $50.
McConnell Park features a number of interesting options. Folks can rent the entire park for $300, the picnic pavilion only for one or more time slots at $50 each, or the stage and dressing room for $50 per time slot. Time slots are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Catoosa County has four gyms – Graysville, Poplar Springs, Keith and Woodstation – that can be rented for $20 an hour with a two hour minimum.
The ball fields at the Jack Mattox Complex can also be rented for $20 an hour. The Keith and Woodstation ball fields are available for public use free of charge and can be reserved.
The Northwest Georgia Amphitheater is an outdoor theater that boasts seating for 3500 people. The covered stage features lighting, a sound system, wi-fi access and a dressing room. There is a concession stand with a sink and commercial coolers on the premises. There are also restrooms and the venue is handicap accessible. The cost to rent runs from $500 a day for non-commercial use to $1200 a day for commercial use. The sound system and a few other things are add-ons and can be rented for an additional fee.
Wrapping up the venues available for rent in Catoosa County is The Colonnade, a convention center and theater. The options The Colonnade offers are many. The entire building can be rented for $2000 to $3000, but it’s a building with many parts, too. There are three special rooms that can be partitioned off or opened into one large room for banquets or events: the Barnhardt Room, the White Oak Room and the Peavine Room. Individually, these rooms rent for $125 to $275. As a whole, they are called the Catoosa Room, which rents for $350 to $725, depending on the day.
The full banquet hall with kitchen facilities can be rented for $800 to $1500. There are two wide hallways – the Banquet Hallway and the Theater Hallway – that run from $75 to $225. The 536-seat theater is available for $300 to $1200. The kitchen can be rented for the use of approved caterers for $225 to $275. Outside, there’s a pavilion that can be rented for $50 to $150. Discounts on The Colonnade rentals are available for county residents and non-profits.