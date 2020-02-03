On Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m., a Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park ranger will conduct a special 30-minute program directly behind the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center exploring the mortal wounding of Union soldier Jacob Sterrett.
On June 21, 1861, a 21-year-old Sterrett enlisted in Company D, 11th Ohio Infantry. During his service, he rose in rank from private to sergeant, yet it was at Chickamauga, that his service to his country and cause ended prematurely. Some time later, his father penned in the family Bible that “Jacob R. Sterrett died of wounds received at the Battle of Chickamauga, Georgia, September 20, 1863. May my posterity to the latest generation remember that some of their blood was shed in the defense of the Republic.”
When visiting Chickamauga Battlefield, have you ever walked the grounds immediately surrounding the visitor center? Sometimes, we forget it was built upon the blood-stained land over which these soldiers struggled, including Sgt. Jacob Sterrett. The public is invited to come learn how he fought and died in the “defense of the Republic” directly beyond the visitor center’s doors.
For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, please contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.